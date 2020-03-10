Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 95,491 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Entergy worth $586,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Entergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

ETR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 177,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,624. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

