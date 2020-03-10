Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Sprint worth $469,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprint by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,109,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 643,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sprint by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,354,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 573,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after buying an additional 495,041 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 1,061,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,866,240. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -1.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

In other Sprint news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

