Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CSX worth $341,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CSX by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 31.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. 652,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

