Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of General Electric worth $843,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 3,152,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,695,712. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

