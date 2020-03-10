Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of Seagate Technology worth $400,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. 222,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

