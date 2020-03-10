Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of AbbVie worth $1,044,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. 1,061,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,660,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

