Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475,900 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $894,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 93,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 941,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

