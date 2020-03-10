Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150,900 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.1% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.35% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,476,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $666.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $613.24 and a one year high of $940.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $856.42 and its 200-day moving average is $826.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $866.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

