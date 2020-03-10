Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,886 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,270,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.04% of Verisign worth $1,593,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisign by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 400,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Verisign by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Verisign by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $7,366,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.08. 50,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.29 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

