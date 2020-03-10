Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,274,100 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $313,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 164,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,556. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

