Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,780,294 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,780,294 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $648,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,633,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $492.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

