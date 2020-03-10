Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,284,600 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,284,600 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $590,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

TSM stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $285.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.