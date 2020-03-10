Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 273,706 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,706 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $362,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 114,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 256,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,642. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

