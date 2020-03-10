Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 337,853 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,853 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Hershey worth $660,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5,106.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 139,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

