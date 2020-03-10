Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,076 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of Humana worth $1,081,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Humana by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Humana by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,869,000 after acquiring an additional 106,339 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $5,070,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of HUM traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.