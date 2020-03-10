Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 337,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $623,193,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $34.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,834.99. 4,700,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.01 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

