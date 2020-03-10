Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,881,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,986,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Starbucks worth $429,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after buying an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. 1,997,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.14 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

