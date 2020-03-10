Rent-A-Center (RCII) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

RCII stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $993.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

