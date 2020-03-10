Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Request has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $77,298.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay and COSS. Over the last week, Request has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, KuCoin, COSS, GOPAX, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi Global, Koinex, WazirX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bitbns, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

