Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $622,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,788 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.