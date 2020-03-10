Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.50. 2,752,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,421,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

