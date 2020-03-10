Requisite Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,286 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $110,098,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 970,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,215,000 after acquiring an additional 864,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,446,412 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09.

