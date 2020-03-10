Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $25.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 8.8% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,354 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

