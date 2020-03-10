Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (ARAY, AXAS, BTE, CPG, CWEGF, ESVIF, IPOOF, NUVSF, PDPYF, PEYUF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

