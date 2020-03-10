Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE: SMU.UN) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.60 to C$15.00.

2/21/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$14.75.

2/21/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.75 to C$14.75.

2/21/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.25 to C$14.50.

1/27/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

