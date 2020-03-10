Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ACN, PUMP, SMFKY, SMTS, SMTX, SPTN, SQNS, SSAAY, SSTI, W)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 10th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a sell rating. Cfra currently has target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of .

