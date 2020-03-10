Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (BARC, BAYN, BNP, ENEL, EVK, GGAL, GLAPY, GLNCY, GLUU, GMS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 10th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.10 ($10.58) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.50 ($33.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $117.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

