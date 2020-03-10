Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (BLDP, CSGS, LDL, MTSC, NVS, NX, RELX, RLGY, RVI, RVSB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

