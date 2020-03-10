Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (CHE, CTST, DBVT, DHX, DNLMY, DSDVY, ELOX, EXPR, FBP, FIZZ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

