Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

3/9/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

2/20/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CELH opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

