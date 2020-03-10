Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Molecular Templates (MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2020 – Molecular Templates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Molecular Templates was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Molecular Templates is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Molecular Templates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

2/20/2020 – Molecular Templates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Molecular Templates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

2/5/2020 – Molecular Templates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – Molecular Templates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of MTEM opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

