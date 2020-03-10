Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,753. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

