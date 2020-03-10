Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Resonant posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resonant.

RESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

In related news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 162,363 shares of company stock worth $457,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 282,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.78.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

