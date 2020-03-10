Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Retail Value worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,629. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $495.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.49. Retail Value Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

