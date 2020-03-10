Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) CEO Purchases $15,500.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,511,620 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,011. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,198. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.18% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

