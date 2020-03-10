Revain (R) Price Hits $0.0304 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and $2.71 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, OKEx, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, OKEx, Kucoin, BitFlip, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, BitForex and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

