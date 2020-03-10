Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.91) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Revlon by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Revlon by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,661. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $963.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

