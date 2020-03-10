Revlon (NYSE:REV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.40 million.

Shares of Revlon stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,661. The company has a market capitalization of $963.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Revlon has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Get Revlon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.