Rheinmetall’s (RHM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

RHM stock opened at €75.12 ($87.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($137.91).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

