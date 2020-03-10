Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Acquires $73,932.66 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 24,161 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,932.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 11,414 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,872.32.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,947. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $317.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Securities lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

