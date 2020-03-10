Richard Seville Acquires 5,000 Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Richard Seville acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.20 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($32,624.11).

ASX:OZL traded up A$0.39 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$8.20 ($5.82). The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,000. OZ Minerals Limited has a one year low of A$7.95 ($5.64) and a one year high of A$11.72 ($8.31). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$9.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. OZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

