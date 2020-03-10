Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 550 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

RMV stock traded down GBX 29.20 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 571.20 ($7.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

