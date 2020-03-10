Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) to Issue GBX 21.50 Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RIII traded down GBX 70 ($0.92) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,875 ($24.66). 4,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,053.50. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 21.12 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,341 ($30.79). The company has a market cap of $142.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.84.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

