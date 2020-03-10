Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $29.09 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DragonEX, Binance and Bittrex. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $29.09 million and $1.75 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009222 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

