Rise Hits Market Capitalization of $533,729.77 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Rise has a total market cap of $533,729.77 and $254.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000425 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001677 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 143,189,213 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

