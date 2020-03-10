Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 83,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

