Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RIV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $17.75.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

