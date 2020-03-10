Riverview Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Riverview Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE remained flat at $$11.52 on Tuesday. Riverview Financial has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

