RM’s (RM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 256 ($3.37). 71,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.04. RM has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.08).

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

