Robert W. Baird Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $24.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $778.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

